Winona road construction ongoing

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The second-highest crash rate for a stretch of road in southeast Minnesota continues to see construction. The highway 61/43 road construction began in April. But Friday, MnDOT says crews opened up the Riverbend Road.

MnDOT saying the project aims to curtail congestion and increase safety with roundabouts. With ongoing areas of the project like paving curbs, gutters and sidewalk work, some residents still seeing the proverbial “end of the road.”

“I’m excited for the smooth new roads, so we can drive through there it was pretty potholed and bad there,” said Sam Haulk a Winona resident. “Hopefully it should result in better safety for the drivers going through there.”

