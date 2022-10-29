Winona road construction ongoing

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The second-highest crash rate for a stretch of road in southeast Minnesota continues to see construction. The highway 61/43 road construction began in April. But Friday, MnDOT says crews opened up the Riverbend Road.

MnDOT saying the project aims to curtail congestion and increase safety with roundabouts. With ongoing areas of the project like paving curbs, gutters and sidewalk work, some residents still seeing the proverbial “end of the road.”

“I’m excited for the smooth new roads, so we can drive through there it was pretty potholed and bad there,” said Sam Haulk a Winona resident. “Hopefully it should result in better safety for the drivers going through there.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Police lights generic.
Missing Stewartville teen is now home after a chase, one arrested
Jordyn undergoing treatment
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Jordyn Schumacher
Firefighters were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Southeast Rochester.
Mobile home a total loss after fire in Southeast Rochester
Bus Driver Shortages Affecting Bus Routes
Delays on the public school bus routes

Latest News

Annual event returns to Saint Mary's University
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota brings back Halloween walk
Saint Mary's University Haunted Walk
Winona Road Construction Ongoing
RPD Officer Involved Shooting Investigation complete, Darian Leddy reports