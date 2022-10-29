Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota brings back Halloween walk

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – An annual way to celebrate Halloween for community members and students reached an end during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Friday, the Criminal Justice Club at Saint Mary’s brought it back.

The club says it’s a way to raise money for them. And saying money raised will help students gain knowledge about the criminal justice system.

“Entirely student run so there was all Saint Mary’s students as actors,” said the president of the club Rosie Aschenbrener. “So, I’m very excited to just see everyone have fun. Last week we did it just with students. and they had fun. All the actors did too.”

