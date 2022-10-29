Pleasant weather day Saturday; Above-average temperatures continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday is looking to be a great weather day with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s across the region and abundant sunshine. Winds will be from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Overnight, temperatures will be similar to the past few nights with lows in the upper-30s and low-40s across the region. Skies overnight will be mainly clear with increasing clouds heading into Sunday morning. Winds tonight will be southerly between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will still be pleasant, but a bit cloudier. Skies tomorrow will be partly cloudy and winds will be from the west between five and eight miles per hour. High temperatures across the region will be in the low to mid-60s again for our Sunday.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures throughout the week will be above-average and the Climate Prediction Center’s models are leaning toward above-average temperatures to continue through the second week of November. Average temperatures for the end of October here in Rochester are between 48 degrees and 51 degrees.

Temperature Outlooks CPC (KTTC)

There will be lots of sunshine ahead this week along with those above-average temperatures. Halloween is looking to be a great day weather-wise for any tricks or treats you may get up to. There is a late-week chance for some isolated showers across the region, however, it is still about a week out and that chance may change.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Have a safe and fun weekend! - Sawyer

