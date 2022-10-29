Pleasant weather day Saturday; Above-average temperatures continue

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday is looking to be a great weather day with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s across the region and abundant sunshine. Winds will be from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Overnight, temperatures will be similar to the past few nights with lows in the upper-30s and low-40s across the region. Skies overnight will be mainly clear with increasing clouds heading into Sunday morning. Winds tonight will be southerly between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow will still be pleasant, but a bit cloudier. Skies tomorrow will be partly cloudy and winds will be from the west between five and eight miles per hour. High temperatures across the region will be in the low to mid-60s again for our Sunday.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures throughout the week will be above-average and the Climate Prediction Center’s models are leaning toward above-average temperatures to continue through the second week of November. Average temperatures for the end of October here in Rochester are between 48 degrees and 51 degrees.

Temperature Outlooks CPC
Temperature Outlooks CPC(KTTC)

There will be lots of sunshine ahead this week along with those above-average temperatures. Halloween is looking to be a great day weather-wise for any tricks or treats you may get up to. There is a late-week chance for some isolated showers across the region, however, it is still about a week out and that chance may change.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Have a safe and fun weekend! - Sawyer

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Southeast Rochester.
Mobile home a total loss after fire in Southeast Rochester
Body cam and squad car video from officer involved shooting
Officer cleared in shooting of ax-wielding man
Nursing home staffing shortages
Staffing shortages hitting nursing homes; leaders work to increase wages
Police lights generic.
Missing Stewartville teen is now home after a chase, one arrested
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

KTTC SAT AM WX
KTTC SAT AM WX
Halloween weekend forecast
Beautiful and mild conditions this weekend
Nick's 4pm Friday Forecast 10/28/22
Nick's 4pm Friday Forecast 10/28/22
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Sunshine and comfortable warmth returns for today, this weekend, and Halloween