Oxbow Park hosts Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Some kids and their families had an early start to Halloween Saturday at Boo at the Zoo.

Oxbow Park in Byron hosts the Halloween celebration every year. Hundreds of kids and their families showed up for the event.

Kids were able to wear their costumes to the zoo and partake in some kid-friendly Halloween festivities. There was a coloring station, a photo booth, and of course trick or treating.

The River Valley Ghost Busters also showed up at the event, showing off their ghost busting vehicle.

The animals at the zoo had their own pumpkin party where they each “carved” their own pumpkins. People then voted for which animal had the best pumpkin.

”This weather is great because are going out. Our parking lot is full. We’re parking up in the grass and that’s okay. We have a lot of open space out here so we’re welcoming anyone who wants to come out. There’s no charge. Donations are appreciated and then our friends of Oxbow non-profit organization is selling their merchandise as well,” Oxbow Park naturalist Clarissa Schrooten said.

Oxbow’s next event is a Public Sky Observing. Community members can come by to use a telescope to check out planets, stars and the moon with guidance from members of the Rochester Astronomy Club. That’s next Friday night November 4 from 6:30 to 8:30.

