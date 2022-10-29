NAWIC hosts Block Kids Event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some kids put their building skills to the test Saturday at the Block Kids Event in Rochester.

The Southeast Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction or NAWIC hosted the event at RCTC.

Around 30 third and fourth graders participated in the construction fun.

Each kid was given 100 Legos, construction paper and aluminum foil to build a structure. They were given forty minutes to build.

Local industry professionals then went around and judged each creation. As they awaited their results, the kids tried out some hands-on activities like making their own step stools and camping chairs.

NAWIC is a national organization that’s been established for 70 years. The local chapter in southeast Minnesota has been going on for 30 years.

