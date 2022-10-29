Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes

The serial killer's crimes caused trauma to the community, a bar manager explained. (Source: WISN/D.I.X./FACEBOOKMPD/CNN)
By WISN staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Some Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes this weekend.

The notorious serial killer took the lives of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, killing most of his victims in Milwaukee.

The bars are trying to educate people who don’t know the trauma Dahmer caused.

Ahead of Halloween festivities, management at D.I.X. Milwaukee is warning customers one costume will not be tolerated.

“We understand there’s a generation out there that did not live this situation. They may not understand the severity of how it affected the community,” bar manager Eric Hamilton said.

Promoting their Saturday Halloween party and costume contest, the bar also posted on Facebook, “Please, no Jeffrey Dahmer costumes.”

“We don’t want to put patrons in the situation where they would have to see or relive something that they had to truly experience,” Hamilton said.

It was traumatizing time the LGBTQ-plus community lived through.

Authorities say he met many of his victims in gay bars in Walkers Point.

D.I.X. in Walkers Point isn’t the only one sending this message. Another bar downtown is also warning their customers not to show up in a Dahmer costume.

The bar This Is It also posted their own Dahmer costume ban on Facebook, saying its been getting phone calls ever since the Netflix series aired, adding, “such hateful and disrespectful costumes will not be allowed in our space.”

“It really kind of infuriates me. It just, really, one we shouldn’t -- shouldn’t even be having to,” Hamilton said.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

