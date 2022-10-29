Lots of tricks and treats at the second-annual Pine Island Freaky 5K and Fun Run

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There were lots of treats and a few tricks at the second-annual Pine Island Freaky 5K and Fun Run on Saturday.

The family friendly event drew in a crowd of over 100 people. It was started last year by the mental health and wellness coordinator in Pine Island Schools, Tom Horner.

The event kicked off at 9:40 a.m. with a kids fun run followed by the Freaky 5K at 10 a.m.

There were event t-shirts, a costume contest, food, snacks, pumpkin decorating and many more treats available to enjoy.

Many participants in both the kids fun run and the Freaky 5K dressed up in their Halloween costumes for the event.

Stanley Sigrist, a participant in the kids fun run was dressed as a farmer and was handing out apples to others at the event.

The Pine Island Freaky 5K and Fun Run was completely free as similar events are usually pretty costly and Horner wanted to make sure everyone would be able to participate without having to worry about the cost.

Scheels and the Olmsted County Bridge Collaborative were sponsors of the event.

Although the event was free, participants were encouraged to bring donations for the Pine Island Food Shelf.

