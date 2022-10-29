Gov. Walz, Jensen square off in radio debate

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen sat down for one more debate ahead of the November election.

Minnesota Public Radio hosted the two candidates.

The debate hit on many topics, with more shots taken between the two men, ranging from questioning death certificates listing COVID-19 as a contributing factor of death to rising crime in the state.

Watch the full debate on KTTC News Now below:

On the topic of COVID-19:

Dr. Scott Jensen: Can we stay on topic a little here Tim? I mean, are you going to tell parents that their kids can’t go to school if they refuse the COVID-19 vaccine? are you or not?

Gov. Tim Walz: The misunderstanding with the job of governor here is so apparent. Can I give him some more time on this? I want Minnesotans to be very clear on this because there’s a process that will come out on recommendations.

COVID-19 was a big talking point during third and final debate. Jensen arguing at-home learning and keeping elderly patients inside long-term care facilities was bad while Walz saying the measures worked among other issues surrounding the pandemic.

Jensen: I think the denial of natural immunity was a problem and now I think he’s flip-flopped on that and he realizes natural immunity does that. I think the flip-flopping on the vaccine where they said you will take this and you won’t get sick and you won’t transmit, everyone recognizes that’s not the case.

Walz: That’s what government does. you prepare for these situations, you listen to experts and you tackle them the best you can. There’s going to be after-the-fact, we learn from those. We go back and look at them and then we make adjustments that’s how this works it’s not expected to be perfect. but we need to follow the science, we need to follow the best practices out there.

Another big topic in the debate was crime.

Walz: I think for Minnesotans we have a low tolerance for this which we should. I think the biggest thing the state can do is which we’ve done is the biggest and most robust help to local communities in terms of the national guard with their ground assets and their air assets

Jensen: I would put more cops on the street. I would double or triple the amount of cops in Minneapolis. I would respect the work they do and I would use the bully pulpit of the governor to elevate the work they do. I would absolutely recognize that incarceration is necessary to stop recurring, violent felons and I would make that clear. I would make clear that the judges and prosecuting attorney know that mandatory minimum sentences mean just that.

Election Day is November 8.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.