Dr. Scott Jensen visits Rochester on Heal Minnesota Tour

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen and Lieutenant Governor candidate Matt Birk are rallying for support as election day approaches.

Saturday, Dr. Jensen and Birk made a stop in Rochester for a rally at the Rochester International Airport.

Around seventy people came out to the rally to support the candidates. It’s part of the campaign’s Heal Minnesota Tour. Local GOP leaders helped organize the rally.

At the rally, the candidates talked about their frustration with Governor Tim Walz’s administration and wanting to bring a different type of leadership to Minnesota.

After their speeches, the candidates talked with and took pictures with their constituents.

“We have these other huge businesses. We’ve got Cargil, 3M, and Target and Artic Cat and Polaris and JBS and Schwan’s. Minnesota needs to lead and being in Rochester is going to a city if you will that’s used to leading and they need to know that I want to help them lead. I want to elevate what Rochester does, what Rochester’s energy is,” Dr. Jensen said.

Dr. Jensen and Birk made a number of stops throughout Minnesota Saturday for their touring. They visited supporters in Duluth, Hibbing, Moorhead, St. Cloud and Mankato. Rochester was his last stop on the tour.

