Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms

President Joe Biden arrives to cast his vote during early voting for the 2022 U.S. midterm...
President Joe Biden arrives to cast his vote during early voting for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections with his granddaughter Natalie Biden, a first-time voter, at a polling station in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.(Tasos Katopodis/Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday.

In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.

Biden said he was feeling good about the midterms, which will decide control of Congress for the next two years.

In the final days before the Nov. 8 elections, Biden plans to step up his campaign travels with scheduled trips to Pennsylvania, Florida, New Mexico and Maryland to stump for Democratic congressional and gubernatorial candidates.

“I’m going to be spending the rest of the time making the case that this is not a referendum. It is a choice. A fundamental choice,” he said. “A choice between two very different visions for the country.”

Biden voted alongside his granddaughter Natalie, who is 18 years old. He also voted in Delaware last month, when he made a quick, one-day trip for the state’s Sept. 13 primaries.

Delaware has no competitive congressional races this cycle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

