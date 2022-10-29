15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

A bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game in Texas was involved in a rollover crash. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Fifteen people, including 12 students, were injured in a rollover crash in Texas.

KLTV reports a bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game on Friday rolled over on Highway 294.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver lost control of the bus as it entered a curve and ended up rolling over after leaving the road.

Authorities said 12 students, two faculty members, and one infant were on board. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, it was raining at the time of the crash, and standing water was on the roadway.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Southeast Rochester.
Mobile home a total loss after fire in Southeast Rochester
Body cam and squad car video from officer involved shooting
Officer cleared in shooting of ax-wielding man
Nursing home staffing shortages
Staffing shortages hitting nursing homes; leaders work to increase wages
Police lights generic.
Missing Stewartville teen is now home after a chase, one arrested
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
Rochester church continues to rebuild after arson
Rochester church continues to rebuild after arson
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal
New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.
Wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation, Labor Dept. finds
Boo at the Zoo
Oxbow Park hosts Boo at the Zoo