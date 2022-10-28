Vince Carone headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Vince Carone is headlining Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 in Rochester.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

According to Goonie’s Comedy Club, Vince Carone is a fast-paced, high-energy act that will rant and complain from the second he hits the stage and refuses to relent until the audience is in full agreement with their applause.

Carone has been making people laugh on stage with his verbal assault for over eight years and is not at a loss for words.

Buy tickets to see Carone here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.