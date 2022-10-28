Texas Roadhouse shares ribs recipe on Midwest Access

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Texas Roadhouse joined Midwest Access Friday to show how chefs prepare the legendary fall off the bone ribs.

Chefs Taylor Ness and Zach Mattison cooked up the delicious dish and talked Fall tailgating.

Texas Roadhouse is located at 3350 55th St NW in Rochester.

The recipe is below:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 each rack (Baby back ribs, 2-3 pounds each)
  • ½ cup of Water
  • 2 tablespoons Liquid smoke
  • ½ cup TXRH Rib Rub or your favorite BBQ rub
  • ½ cup Favorite BBQ sauce

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Evenly coat ribs on both sides, using all the rub.
  2. Place both racks of ribs on a wire rack, meat side up, on a 13″ x 18″ roasting pan. Make sure you use a pan with raised sides to hold all the liquid. (The rack keeps the ribs from sitting directly in the liquid.)
  3. Combine the water and liquid smoke. Then pour into the roasting pan. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.
  4. Place in a 250-degree preheated oven for 2 hours or until tender. (Tips of bones should be exposed, and bones will easily slip away from the meat). Remove from oven, discard liquid, and cool quickly to use later or:
  5. Cook on BBQ grill, on medium heat, and turn every 2 minutes for 8 minutes, continually basting with sauce each time you turn. Serve and enjoy!

The menu and restaurant hours can be found here.

