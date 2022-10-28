Sunshine and comfortable warmth returns for today, this weekend, and Halloween

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air continues to build northward into the region today on the backside of a large area of high pressure, making for a bright and pleasant start to the weekend. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees and a light south breeze.

We'll have mostly sunny weather today with light south winds and high temps will be near 60 degrees. (KTTC)

High temps will be near 60 degrees today with readings in the upper 30s expected later tonight. (KTTC)

Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with temps climbing to the upper 50s in the afternoon. (KTTC)

Temperatures will fall off into the 40s this evening. Readings will briefly dip into the upper 30s late tonight with light south winds and clear skies overhead.

The weekend forecast is looking downright exciting as mild sunshine and an unseasonably warm air mass will lead to incredible temperatures in the area. We’ll have mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a south breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times and afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. Sunday will feature a few more clouds at times and light west winds, but the temperature outlook will be very similar. We’ll have high temperatures in the low to mid-60s Sunday afternoon.

High temps will be in the low to mid-60s this weekend. (KTTC)

Halloween is still looking eerily peaceful and incredibly mild. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 60s. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s with just a hint of a breeze, simply amazing weather for trick-or-treating!

We’ll start November will similarly mild weather. Expect abundant sunshine for All Saints Day Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-60s will be the rule for Wednesday and Thursday as well.

We'll have mild sunshine in the area this weekend and temps will remain unseasonably warm heading into November next week. (KTTC)

A strong cold front will bring a chance of rain next Friday as well as some gusty, cool winds. High temperatures next Friday will be in the low and mid-50s. We’ll have cool sunshine for the remainder of next weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We'll have incredibly mild weather this weekend for most of the next week. High temps will drop to the more seasonable 40s and 50s next weekend. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.