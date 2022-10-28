A Sparktacular Halloween

From 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at SPARK in the Apache Mall, there will be games, science, sensory activities, a costume contest, and a parade for kids and families to take part in.(KTTC)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kick off the Halloween weekend by heading to Sparktacular in Rochester!

From 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at SPARK in the Apache Mall, there will be games, science, sensory activities, a costume contest, and a parade for kids and families to take part in.

Metro-Net will also be providing hot chocolate outside of SPARK.

Tickets are $12 for SPARK members and $20 for non-members.

