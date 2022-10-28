Shania Twain announces new album, massive global tour

Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft...
Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grammy award-winning singer Shania Twain is releasing a new album and embarking on a global tour next year.

Twain, a five-time Grammy winner, announced her new album “Queen of Me” will be available on Feb. 3, 2023.

The best-selling country music female artist said this is her sixth original full-length album and first since 2017. It will be the singer’s debut album for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

Twain said her Queen of Me tour will be produced by Live Nation and cover nearly 50 concert dates.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on April 28, 2023, in Spokane, Washington. The tour has stops across the United States, Canada and Europe. Twain announced she will perform in Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin, and more before wrapping up in England on Sept. 26, 2023.

According to a news release, the tour marks the first time fans worldwide will see Twain in nearly five years, following a successful residency in Las Vegas.

Tour tickets will go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., and further details on Twain’s “Queen of Me” album are available here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Southeast Rochester.
Mobile home a total loss after fire in Southeast Rochester
Body cam and squad car video from officer involved shooting
Officer cleared in shooting of ax-wielding man
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Police lights generic.
Missing Stewartville teen is now home after a chase, one arrested
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, right, celebrates his solo homer with Philadelphia...
Realmuto, Phils rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series
WMC
Meet and Greet of Memphis Mayoral candidates
Annual event returns to Saint Mary's University
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota brings back Halloween walk
Today, Mn-Dot says crews opened up the Riverbend Road
Winona road construction ongoing
Saint Mary's University Haunted Walk