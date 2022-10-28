Rochester Mayor Kim Norton recognized for contributions to heart disease, stroke prevention

Kim Norton
Kim Norton(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (KTTC) – The National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention recognized five individuals and three organizations for exceptional contributions to cardiovascular health improvement.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was presented for the National Forum Public Policy Awards for her leadership to pass a resolution for Active People-Healthy Nation and Everyday Routes for Physical Activity, and to establish more walker-friendly communities in Minnesota.

The National Forum Public Policy Awards recognizes an individual and a group who have been effective in advancing policy change that reduces the heart disease and stroke burden on a national, state, or local level.

All individuals and organizations recognized are below:

National Forum Heart Healthy Stroke Free Awards

  • Individual: Walter Koroshetz, MD, Director of National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
  • Organization: Independent Health

National Forum Public Policy Awards

  • Individual: Honorable Kim Norton, Mayor of Rochester, MN
  • Organization: Healthy West Chicago

National Forum Commitment Award

  • Jay Bhatt, DO, MPH, MPA

National Forum Chair Recognition Award

  • Organization: Nebraska City Medical Clinic
  • Individual: Honorable Christina Muryn, Mayor of Findlay, Ohio
  • Individual: Honorable Rod Craig, Mayor of Village of Hanover Park, Illinois

