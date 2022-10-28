Rochester Mayor Kim Norton recognized for contributions to heart disease, stroke prevention

WASHINGTON, DC (KTTC) – The National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention recognized five individuals and three organizations for exceptional contributions to cardiovascular health improvement.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was presented for the National Forum Public Policy Awards for her leadership to pass a resolution for Active People-Healthy Nation and Everyday Routes for Physical Activity, and to establish more walker-friendly communities in Minnesota.

The National Forum Public Policy Awards recognizes an individual and a group who have been effective in advancing policy change that reduces the heart disease and stroke burden on a national, state, or local level.

All individuals and organizations recognized are below:

National Forum Heart Healthy Stroke Free Awards

Individual: Walter Koroshetz, MD, Director of National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

Organization: Independent Health

National Forum Public Policy Awards

Individual: Honorable Kim Norton, Mayor of Rochester, MN

Organization: Healthy West Chicago

National Forum Commitment Award

Jay Bhatt, DO, MPH, MPA

National Forum Chair Recognition Award

Organization: Nebraska City Medical Clinic

Individual: Honorable Christina Muryn, Mayor of Findlay, Ohio

Individual: Honorable Rod Craig, Mayor of Village of Hanover Park, Illinois

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.