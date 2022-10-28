Rise in respiratory illnesses in Olmsted County

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Doctors say cases of RSV continue to rise.
Doctors say cases of RSV continue to rise.(Source: NASA / CC BY 2.0 / NIAID / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Public Health has opened up on the heightened concerns surrounding news of skyrocketing RSV cases.

Public Health says that if current trends continue, it could result in a significant strain on hospital systems.

It also reported seeing a quadrupling of cases in RSV through the country since the end of September, with positive cases doubling in the last few weeks.

Surveillance for RSV is not as straightforward as tracking flu and COVID-19, so the county gets its numbers from a combination of schools, local healthcare systems, and state data.

Symptoms for RSV are similar to that of flu and COVID, so young children may be tested for all three when they show up to a hospital ill.

Public health says covering your mouth when coughing and sneezing, washing your hands frequently, and staying home when you feel sick are the best practices for preventing the spread of RSV.

