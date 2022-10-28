Packers officially rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game

The Green Bay Packers have officially ruled out wide receiver Allen Lazard for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon (28) celebrates his touchdown run with Allen Lazard (13) during...
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon (28) celebrates his touchdown run with Allen Lazard (13) during the first half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills.

Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he’d be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.

The Packers labeled offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) questionable.

Watson has missed two straight games and has been a limited practice participant all week. Bakhtiari, who didn’t play at Washington, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Friday but missed Thursday’s session.

Gary practiced fully Friday, and Jenkins was a limited participant.

Lazard has 26 catches for 340 yards and four touchdowns to lead Packers receivers in the latter two categories. Gary has a team-high six sacks.

The Packers (3-4) will be attempting to snap a three-game skid when they face the Bills (5-1).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

Firefighters were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Southeast Rochester.
Mobile home a total loss after fire in Southeast Rochester
Body cam and squad car video from officer involved shooting
Officer cleared in shooting of ax-wielding man
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Police lights generic.
Missing Stewartville teen is now home after a chase, one arrested
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’

Latest News

Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers
FILE - A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the...
Wisconsin appeals court won’t block ballot spoiling ban
Eric Toney
Toney walks back cross-jurisdictional abortion prosecution
Gas and rising input costs were the most notable issues mentioned.
Wisconsin candidate says ‘leftists’ can’t be Christians