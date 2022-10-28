Mobile home a total loss after fire in Southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Southeast Rochester.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Marion Road set at Bob’s Trailer Court.

Rochester Police say when officers arrived, they found the trailer engulfed in flames as well.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, two power lines were on fire right next to the structure.

No victims or pets were found inside the home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The mobile home is considered a total loss.

The fire is under investigation.

