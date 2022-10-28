October 28 is National First Responders Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – October 28 has been proclaimed by President Joe Biden as a day to thank our local hero’s.

President Biden released the proclamation Thursday where he included this statement:

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim October 28, 2022, as National First Responders Day. I call upon all the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities to honor our brave first responders and to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

First responders are always the first to arrive and help at emergency scenes assessing the situation before additional help and agencies arrive.

They have extra first aid training and know how to take care of people’s both physical and mental health.

Many say the job as a first responder is rewarding and an important role often working as a team with Fire, Police, EMS, and Ambulance.

President Biden also included the following in the proclamation:

“We ask more of our first responders today than ever before. Being a police officer not only means keeping our communities safe but also acting as a counselor and a social worker. Being a firefighter means not only combatting fires in homes and businesses but also suiting up to fight raging wildfires made more frequent and ferocious by the climate crisis. Throughout the pandemic, medical teams and community health workers have been on the frontlines, working around the clock to save lives. Yet, even when first responders are stretched thin, their courage and commitment to service never wavers.”

