Madelia police search for missing teen

Evelio Lopez Ramos, 17, of Madelia has been missing since October 22.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia police department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17 year old boy.

Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Ramos seems to have left with nothing but his phone. All attempts to contact him have failed and all his social media accounts have been deleted.

Phone pings have placed his last known location to be around Sioux City, Iowa.

If you have any information on either Ramos’s welfare or location is asked to please call the Madelia Police Department at 507-642-3246.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Southeast Rochester.
Mobile home a total loss after fire in Southeast Rochester
Body cam and squad car video from officer involved shooting
Officer cleared in shooting of ax-wielding man
Nursing home staffing shortages
Staffing shortages hitting nursing homes; leaders work to increase wages
Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on...
Deputies say they discovered underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at RV facility
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

KTTC Weekend News at 5
Jensen rally
Dr. Scott Jensen visits Rochester on Heal Minnesota Tour
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Rochester church continues to rebuild after arson
Rochester church continues to rebuild after arson
Boo at the Zoo
Oxbow Park hosts Boo at the Zoo