Kanye West’s account appears to be reactivated; unclear if he has access to post

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic, according to reports, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(Gray News/AP) – Kanye West’s Twitter account appeared to be reactivated Friday, but it’s unclear if he has access to post on the platform.

The last visible tweet was posted Oct. 9, which was around the time he was blocked from Twitter for several weeks after making antisemitic comments, breaking the company’s terms of service. It is not clear if his account was ever listed as “suspended.”

Several groups, including his talent agency, have since dropped their association with West in recent weeks as part of the backlash from the posts.

Elon Musk purchased the social media platform for $44 billion with plans to take it private.

Now that the shares have changed hands, Twitter is Musk’s to do with as he pleases and he could reopen the rapper’s account or former President Donald Trump’s as well.

The Tesla CEO tried to soothe leery Twitter advertisers Thursday by saying that he is buying the platform to help humanity and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

The message appeared to be aimed at addressing concerns among advertisers that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

