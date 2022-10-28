Father of 6, kidney donor receives transplant

The family of 38-year-old Joe Schmidt, who had donated a kidney to his sister in 2008, found...
The family of 38-year-old Joe Schmidt, who had donated a kidney to his sister in 2008, found him a kidney donor of his own to save his life.(Family via WBAY)
By Emily Matesic and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin man in need of a miracle kidney donation received a transplant Friday.

Joe Schmidt, a 38-year-old husband and father of six, learned about 18 months ago that his only kidney was failing.

He had donated a kidney to his sister in 2008. The siblings have a rare and genetic form of chronic kidney disease.

“When I donated to my sister I was 21, 22, and they did all the testing,” he said. “I was healthy. They didn’t know about this autoimmune one.”

The family took to social media with the “Save Our Daddy” campaign to share Schmidt’s story in hopes someone would volunteer to be his donor.

Joe Schmidt's family launched the "Save Our Daddy" campaign to find a kidney donor.

Schmidt’s wife posted on Facebook that they received a call from the Mayo Clinic on Thursday saying they had a young donor kidney for Joe.

“We quickly packed our six kids and dog, dropped off with friends and grandparents, and raced to Minnesota full of emotions,” Angela Schmidt wrote.

After a series of tests, the family was informed the kidney was a good fit for him and they were ready for surgery. It was a success.

Joe Schmidt thanked WBAY reporter Emily Matesic after the surgery for sharing his story.

“We got the call yesterday and got a cadaver kidney. Surgery went well and the kidney seems to be working!” he said via text. “I can’t thank you enough, this would not have happened if it wasn’t for all the prayers we received over the last few days!”

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Southeast Rochester.
Mobile home a total loss after fire in Southeast Rochester
Body cam and squad car video from officer involved shooting
Officer cleared in shooting of ax-wielding man
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Police lights generic.
Missing Stewartville teen is now home after a chase, one arrested
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, right, celebrates his solo homer with Philadelphia...
Realmuto, Phils rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series
WMC
Meet and Greet of Memphis Mayoral candidates
Annual event returns to Saint Mary's University
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota brings back Halloween walk
Today, Mn-Dot says crews opened up the Riverbend Road
Winona road construction ongoing
Saint Mary's University Haunted Walk