Beautiful and mild conditions this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are in for boo-tiful and mild weekend across the region, ahead of a spook-tacular Halloween on Monday. Tonight, a quiet and cool evening is in store as temperatures fall into the upper 30s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be light to the south at 5-10 mph.

Halloween weekend forecast (KTTC)

A beautiful stretch of weather is in store for the area, ahead of a busy Halloween weekend, perfect for all of the parties and truck-or-treat events happening. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be around 10 degrees above normal in the low 60s. Winds will be breezy on Saturday out of the south at 10-15 mph.

A warm Halloween is in store for Monday with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Temperatures won’t be too come trick-or-treat time in the early evening, staying in the mid to upper 50s with light southeast winds.

Above average temps (KTTC)

Temperatures will remain above average by 10 to 15 degrees through the mid and late week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures do look to cool back to near normal in the mid-50s by Friday with partly sunny skies.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

