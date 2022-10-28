Author Meg Hafdahl joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Meg Hafdahl, a Bram Stoker Award nominated author joined Kamie on Midwest Access Friday to discuss her newest book that was released in early September: The Science of Witchcraft: The Truth Behind Sabrina, Maleficent, Glinda, and More of Your Favorite Fictional Witches.

Hafdahl writes “Science of” books with her best friend Kelly Florence.

Florence and Hafdahl have also written books on the “Science of”: Women in Horror, Stephen King, Serial Killers, Monsters, etc.

The pair also host the Horror Rewind Podcast where they review horror movies and shows.

You can learn more about Hafdahl here.

