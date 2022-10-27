‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(CNN) - An Iranian man known as “the world’s dirtiest man” was laid to rest Tuesday.

According to the country’s state media, Amu Haji, or Uncle Haji, died Sunday at 94 years old.

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.

Despite his stance, locals treated him with respect.

A few months ago, he finally bathed.

Haji was unmarried and was buried in a city near his village.

