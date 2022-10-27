Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

A woman in Iowa came to police with the claim that her father, who died in 2013, murdered 50 to 70 people. (SOURCE: KETV)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURMAN, Iowa. (KETV) – AA woman in Iowa is claiming her late father was a serial killer who murdered dozens of people years ago.

The woman also told police where the victims’ bodies were allegedly buried.

Authorities in Fremont County are now investigating the validity of her story.

Police said Lucy Studey claims her father, Donald Studey, was a serial killer who murdered somewhere between 50 and 70 people. She also claimed she helped him dump bodies in a well on their former property.

The claims have prompted authorities to investigate.

“We are actively investigating this, and who wouldn’t?” Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said.

Aistrope said cadaver dogs were brought in after the woman shared her story.

“Cadaver dogs looked around the area,” Aistrope said. “I’m not going to say it was near the well, but they did indicate something.”

Authorities said no bodies or bones were immediately found.

Donald Studey died in 2013. An older sibling of Lucy Studey denies the claims, but authorities are still pursuing the leads with the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Rochester, Minn.
Just Between Friends of Rochester hosts Children’s Consignment Event
RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

Latest News

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
The restaurant kept welcoming customers as the woman's body lay in the closed-off bathroom.
Owner apologizes after restaurant stays open with woman's body in restroom
At a cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, work is underway to remove bodies from their graves for a...
Search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims resumes
A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer...
Man convicted of killing Texas deputy sentenced to death
Members of the group Clean Elections USA have been monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the...
Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers