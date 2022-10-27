Biden’s top aide admonished for violating Hatch Act

White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an...
White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an event in Washington, April 8, 2022. President Joe Biden’s chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his official Twitter account, but no disciplinary action will be pursued and a warning letter was sent to him, according to a memo from the Office of Special Counsel.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account, and a warning letter was sent to him, according to a memo from the Office of Special Counsel. Top aide Ron Klain “got it wrong this time” and will be more careful, the White House said Thursday.

The memo dated Wednesday said Klain ran afoul of the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from using their official roles to influence elections, including supporting candidates, while acting in their official capacities. The message Klain retweeted on May 22 from STRIKE PAC, a Democratic group, was about delivering infant formula to Americans. But the message also included the encouragement, “Get your Democrats Deliver merch today!”

Klain removed the retweet as soon as he was notified of the complaint. No disciplinary action will be pursued and the office, an independent government watchdog that monitors violations of the Hatch Act, considers the matter closed. Klain was warned to be more careful in the future.

The conservative legal group America First Legal, led by Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller, complained about the tweet and sought an investigation.

Miller and at least a dozen other former Trump administration officials repeatedly violated that same law, without consequence and with Trump’s approval, as part of a “willful disregard for the Hatch Act,” the Office of Special Counsel found in 2021. The office investigated comments by Trump officials leading into the 2020 presidential election, including at the Republican National Convention, which was held at the White House in a major break from historical norms.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that “we are not perfect, but our violations have been few.”

“Ron is very careful and takes the Hatch Act very seriously in his media appearances and his use of Twitter, but he got it wrong this time,” she said. “He fixed it as soon as it was pointed out and and took the warning to be more more careful seriously.”

Jean-Pierre often cites the Hatch Act in deflecting political questions during news briefings. Earlier this week she was asked whether Biden was doing everything he can possibly do to get Democrats across the finish line in the Nov. 8 elections.

“I have to be careful of what I say, because we do respect the Hatch Act here in this administration,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Police lights generic.
Missing Stewartville teen is now home after a chase, one arrested
Jordyn undergoing treatment
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Jordyn Schumacher
RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
Rochester, Minn.
Just Between Friends of Rochester hosts Children’s Consignment Event

Latest News

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says
Albert Lea Natural Gas Outage
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
Rise in respiratory illnesses in Olmsted County
WMC
Action News 5 Investigators looked through more than 100 kidnapping reports. This is what