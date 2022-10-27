WEC Energy Group working to restore service for more than 400 customers

Natural gas oven
Natural gas oven(WWBT)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – WEC Energy Group is working to restore service after more than 400 customers lost natural gas services around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to WEC Energy Group, it has dozens of natural gas technicians around the state working on restoring service to all of its customers.

Technicians are going door to door to impacted customers in and around Glenville and Albert Lea.

If a customer is not home, they should call the phone number on the door hanger that WEC Energy Group left behind and someone will come out right away.

The cause of the loss of service is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordyn undergoing treatment
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Jordyn Schumacher
RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Rochester, Minn.
Just Between Friends of Rochester hosts Children’s Consignment Event
RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Police lights generic.
Missing Stewartville teen is now home after a chase, one arrested