WEC Energy Group working to restore service for more than 400 customers

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – WEC Energy Group is working to restore service after more than 400 customers lost natural gas services around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to WEC Energy Group, it has dozens of natural gas technicians around the state working on restoring service to all of its customers.

Technicians are going door to door to impacted customers in and around Glenville and Albert Lea.

If a customer is not home, they should call the phone number on the door hanger that WEC Energy Group left behind and someone will come out right away.

The cause of the loss of service is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.