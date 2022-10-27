A visit to Shattuck-St. Mary’s Boarding School
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) – Shattuck-St. Mary’s Boarding School is located in Faribault that serves students from 6th grade to 12th grade.
The Boarding teachers aren’t normal teachers, they don’t go home at 4 o’clock, many of them live on campus. Shattuck is known for its excellence in academics, but it’s no secret hockey is a big draw.
Midwest Access got an inside look at the school.
Click here for more information about the school.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.