Vehicle crash sends Austin man to the hospital

An Austin man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Winona County.
An Austin man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Winona County.(KTTC)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – An Austin man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Winona County.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night on I-90 near the Lewiston exit.

State troopers say 66-year-old Rick Nelson was westbound when he collided with a guardrail, stopped in the road, and was then hit by another westbound car.

Nelson was taken to a Winona hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was involved with Nelson.

The other driver, a 30-year-old from Rochester, was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Rochester, Minn.
Just Between Friends of Rochester hosts Children’s Consignment Event
RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
Jordyn undergoing treatment
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Jordyn Schumacher

Latest News

125 Live is hosting a Healing and Hope initiative for children impacted by incarceration...
Healing and Hope initiative for children impacted by incarceration
MnDot is planning a prescribed burn on Highway 52 east of Harmony, today.
MnDot prescribed burn planned along Hwy 52
Kids With Courage 10/26
Kids With Courage 10/26
Bus Driver Shortages Affecting Bus Routes
Delays on the public school bus routes