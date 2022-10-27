Vehicle crash sends Austin man to the hospital

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – An Austin man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Winona County.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night on I-90 near the Lewiston exit.

State troopers say 66-year-old Rick Nelson was westbound when he collided with a guardrail, stopped in the road, and was then hit by another westbound car.

Nelson was taken to a Winona hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was involved with Nelson.

The other driver, a 30-year-old from Rochester, was not hurt.

