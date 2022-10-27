United Way of North Central Iowa asking for coat donations

(WEEK)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The United Way of North Central Iowa is asking the public for coat donations ahead of the cold weather season.

Organizers are asking people to drop off new coats and jackets to be donated to united way’s headquarters in Mason City. The address is 2911 4th St. Mason City, IA.

They are especially looking for sizes to fit children ages five to 13 years old.

“With inflation the way that it is right now, just your everyday costs have gone up and then you add outfitting a kid for school, outfitting a kid for winter. it can get really hard for families,” United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arend said.

Arend said last year, they collected 252 coats, and this year, they want to surpass that number.

Distribution will be November 2.

