Trunk or treat event preview on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The second annual Ridgefest Event is on October 29. It is a trunk-or-treat and fall festival and it free to the public.

It is hosted by the Autumn Ridge Church and is held at 3611 Salem Rd SW and includes one of the largest Trunk-or-Treat events in southeast Minnesota.

In addition to roughly 3000 pounds of candy, Ridgefest offers a variety of other activities including bounce houses, yard games, mini golf, giant bubble makers, cotton candy, ice cream and a petting zoo, photo booth and chili cook-off.

