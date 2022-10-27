Tablet created to protect seniors from scams

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – GrandPad is a tablet designed specifically for seniors older than 75 who are unfamiliar with or who have difficulty using current technology.

The goal of GrandPad is to keep elderly seniors connected to family, friends and caregivers while also helping with security and social isolation.

GrandPad offers a fully secure environment that allows only trusted contacts to call, email or video chat with the user. GrandPad is safe for seniors, with an encrypted private network of approved contacts uploaded by a family member.

The CEO of GrandPad, Scott Lien, joined Midwest Access to discuss how to use the tablet.

