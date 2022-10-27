Rochester Public Schools approves naloxone in buildings

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools is looking to protect its students and staff members against future drug overdoses. At the most recent school board meeting, the board approved a plan that would allow schools to have naloxone or Narcan available in the event of an opioid overdose in a school building.

The policy also states that medical professionals or someone who acts in good faith is able to administer Narcan to a person who is suffering from a drug overdose.

RPS is working with The Steve Rummler Hope Network, a state organization that provides the medication free of charge. The network works with more than 1,000 groups and individuals across the state to educate and advocate on overdose prevention.

“If you think “Oh well, we haven’t had that happen at our school or this isn’t an issue in our community.” The truth is you don’t want to wait to find out. So the alternative is just making sure that you have it and you’re aware and then if you don’t have to use it, great. But you definitely don’t want to look back in hindsight and wish that you had,” Said Alicia House with The Steve Rummler Hope Network.

RPS says the decision to implement Narcan in the high schools at this time was made in response to an increase in suspected overdoses this school year. Since the increase, school staff members have indicated they would have used the medication if it had been available to them.

