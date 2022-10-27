Powerball jackpot hits $800M, 2nd largest in its history

The Powerball jackpot has reached $800 million after no one won the grand prize Wednesday night.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $800 million after no ticket matched all six winning numbers drawn Wednesday night.

The jackpot is the second largest in Powerball history, only behind the $1.56 billion jackpot won in January 2016. It is also the fifth largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball says it’s been nearly three months since anyone won the jackpot. The next drawing will be held Saturday night.

The cash value of the prize will be about $384 million.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and 24. Six tickets sold in five different states matched five numbers to win $1 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million.

