Peloton no longer playing Kanye West’s music in class

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Peloton has slammed the brakes on Kanye West’s catalog.

The exercise company says it has “indefinitely paused” using music from the controversial rapper who recently made anti-semitic remarks.

Star Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint did not specifically name West, but he said in a YouTube video that he does not support hate speech and that he will not play “that artist” in any more of his classes.

Nearly 2,000 Peloton classes used West’s music before, according to the company’s website.

Those videos will not be taken off the platform, but they won’t be recommended in its algorithms.

A number of other companies have recently cut ties with West, who legally changed his name Ye, because of his statements including Adidas, Foot Locker and Gap.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Police lights generic.
Missing Stewartville teen is now home after a chase, one arrested
Jordyn undergoing treatment
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Jordyn Schumacher
RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
Rochester, Minn.
Just Between Friends of Rochester hosts Children’s Consignment Event

Latest News

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says
Albert Lea Natural Gas Outage
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
Rise in respiratory illnesses in Olmsted County
WMC
Action News 5 Investigators looked through more than 100 kidnapping reports. This is what