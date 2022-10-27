ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) – In the Historic Southwest portion of downtown Rochester you’ll run into the Centerstone Plaza Hotel. But inside that hotel, is something even greater.

The Neuro Hospitality House has been a non-profit in town since 2008. The organization helps neuro patients at Mayo Clinic have affordable housing while receiving care.

“It kind of tugs at my heart because of the patients we work with,” said October Jefferson Award winner Peg Mattke.

She’s been on the board for four years as treasurer, continuing to use her skills as a retired banker.

However, what drives her continues to be the patients the organization works with, which she spoke glowingly of.

The organization has had plenty of change the last year which included outgrowing the former 2nd St. home and now partnering with Centerstone to house patients.

However, demand is very high and there is currently a waitlist to be housed with the Neuro House. Patients taken in with neurological conditions can range from ALS, to a stroke, to Alzheimer’s.

Executive Director Peggy Paul said the biggest need right now is money so the organization can take on more people.

Paul works on a part-time basis and is the only employee, which makes volunteers like Peg Mattke much more valuable.

“Peg is in one word, awesome!” Paul said. “She’s fantastic in her role as treasurer on the board.”

Mattke, humble about the praise, really believes in the mission and helping the neuro patients that visit.

“They’re all just wonderful, wonderful people and great to interact with,” Mattke said.

The bigger space also gives the patients visiting Mayo a community to bond with while here because they could be with people who are going through similar times as they are, which is also something Mattke loves about the Neuro House.

