Seasonably cool today; brighter, much warmer this weekend

High temps will be in the 50s today; readings in the 60s will be possible this weekend
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a couple of rather chilly days in the area, warmer air is working its way into the Upper Mississippi Valley today ahead of a weak storm system that is approaching from the west. Clouds from that system will be hanging tough throughout the day, but even so, temperatures will actually be a little warmer as a slight south breeze helps the cause and temperatures climb to the low and mid-50s for the afternoon. Rainfall chances with this system will be mainly northwest of the local area with only a stray sprinkle or two possible in our western counties during the midday hours.

We'll have mostly cloudy skies today with south winds and high temps will be in the low 50s.
Cloud cover will clear off late tonight behind the storm system and temperatures will slowly ease back from the 40s in the evening to the upper 30s after midnight with just a light south breeze.

Friday is looking bright and incredibly pleasant with temperatures warming quickly to the upper 50s in the afternoon. We’ll certainly have all of the elements in our favor with mostly sunny skies with light south winds throughout the day.

Warm air will continue to build northward into the region this weekend as the jet stream shifts to the north, allowing mild air to flow into the Upper Midwest. We’ll have mostly sunny skies on Saturday with light south winds and high temperatures will be in the low 60s. Even with extra cloud cover spilling into the area on Sunday, we’ll enjoy more of that mild weather in the area and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Halloween will be strangely sunny and eerily mild as skies are expected to be mostly sunny on Monday with high temperatures in the low 60s.

The unseasonably warm air mass will stick around for the first few days of November as well. Expect abundant sunshine for All Saints Day next Tuesday with low and mid-60s for high temperatures. Temperatures will cool slightly to the low 60s and then upper 50s by next Thursday before a cold front brings rain chances and gusty winds for next Friday. High temperatures next Friday and for the following weekend will be in the 40s.

