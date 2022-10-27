Mostly cloudy and cool Thursday night; Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bad news for those who like longer days...days are getting shorter! Today, there were 10.27 hours of daylight with the sunset at 6:06 p.m. The first before 6 p.m. for the fall will be on November 4th, with the sunset at 5:59 p.m. that day. Daylight Saving Time ends on November 6th, and the sunset on that day will be at 4:53 p.m.

Mostly cloudy conditions from today will continue through the overnight hours. Conditions will be quiet with winds from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour. Low temperatures across the region will be spread throughout the 30s with cooler temperatures to the south in northeast Iowa.

Cloudy conditions will clear as tomorrow goes on. High temperatures will be in the upper-50s and low-60s Friday and winds will be from the south between five and 15 miles per hour.

Above-average temperatures will continue through the foreseeable future with temperatures being anywhere from six degrees above average to 14 degrees above average through the upcoming week. Halloween is looking to be very comfortable with high temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies. The low temperature for Monday into Tuesday will be comfortable as well with a forecasted low of 42 degrees. Overall, the upcoming week is looking to be very good with pleasant temperatures and lots of sunshine ahead.

