MnDot prescribed burn planned along Hwy 52

MnDot is planning a prescribed burn on Highway 52 east of Harmony, today.
(KTTC)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) – MnDot is planning a prescribed burn on Highway 52 east of Harmony, today.

Warning signs will be around the affected burn areas between Harmony and Canton in Fillmore County, warning motorists of the potential of smoke.

Crews say fire promotes the growth of tall native grass, which helps trap blowing snow and reduces drifting across the road.

Native prairie vegetation is planted along the highway to reduce the amount of mowing needed.

MnDot’s Integrated Roadside Vegetation Managment Program says if the weather permits there will be more prescribed burns in the future.

