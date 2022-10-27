Missing Stewartville teen is now home after a chase, one arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 15-year-old girl from Stewartville is back home after she was missing for about a week.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), around 7 p.m. Wednesday night the missing girl’s father and his friend were out looking for her when they saw her walking down North Broadway near Northern Heights Drive with a man.

The man and the girl ran away after seeing her father, but he caught up to her and grabbed her. While the father was holding his daughter, the man she was with kicked him and pulled out knife. Then the man left the area and ran away.

The daughter was then returned to her mother.

Around 10 p.m. RPD found the man using a drone and K-9 unit. RPD then arrested him. The man was identified as an 18-year-old from Rochester.

The 18-year-old had outstanding warrants and is now facing charges of assault, disorderly conduct, fleeing on foot and drug charges.

No one was injured during the chase.

