Miguel Nunez Jr. sentenced for Austin murder

Miguel Nunez Junior sentenced for second degree murder (MGN)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The man who pleaded guilty to a 2021 Austin, Minnesota murder will spend 15 years behind bars.

Miguel Nunez Jr. was sentenced Thursday, October 27 for second degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

The 19-year-old from Sioux Falls, South Dakota shot David Harris, 45, multiple times in the chest in Harris’ home on June 5th of last year.

Nunez ran from the crime scene and was found hiding in a Sioux Falls attic more than a month after the crime.

He is getting credit for more than a year of time served.

