Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced

Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up unannounced.(AP Photo/Binta)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rapper Ye’s week seems to be going from bad to worse.

On Wednesday, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the Skechers’ Los Angeles building. That’s according to a statement from the athletic shoe company.

The company said Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” and was involved in “unauthorized filming.”

Ye was reportedly escorted out after a brief conversation.

Wednesday’s drama comes after Adidas ended its partnership with the embattled musician.

In recent weeks, Ye has lost a host of partnership deals after he made antisemitic comments.

Skechers condemned his remarks, saying it has no intention of working with the rapper.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Rochester, Minn.
Just Between Friends of Rochester hosts Children’s Consignment Event
RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County

Latest News

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
The restaurant kept welcoming customers as the woman's body lay in the closed-off bathroom.
Owner apologizes after restaurant stays open with woman's body in restroom
At a cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, work is underway to remove bodies from their graves for a...
Search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims resumes
A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer...
Man convicted of killing Texas deputy sentenced to death
Members of the group Clean Elections USA have been monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the...
Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers