ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 125 Live is hosting a Healing and Hope initiative for children impacted by incarceration seminar today.

The free seminar is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 125 Live in Rochester.

It’s a partnership between Parents of Incarcerated Sons and Daughters (POISD), the Zumbro Valley Health Center, and New Dawn Consulting.

The goal is to help people understand the impact parental incarceration has on children and families.

It will also share information and resources available to help parents and caregivers with how to address situations and struggles faced when a child’s parent is in jail or prison.

Statistics show that 1 in 12 kids has experienced a parent going to jail and resources for these kids are limited.

