Diver finds more human remains at Lake Mead amid receding water levels

Officials with the National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead.

KVVU reports a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in the lake near Callville Bay on Oct. 18.

Officials with the park service said they searched the area the following day and confirmed the finding of human remains.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the team is working on identifying the remains, which marks at least the sixth such discovery so far this year.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the country, stretching between Nevada and Arizona. But water levels have dropped throughout the year due to the ongoing drought conditions in the region.

As the water levels have receded, several items have since been found, including bones and sunken boats.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Police lights generic.
Missing Stewartville teen is now home after a chase, one arrested
Jordyn undergoing treatment
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Jordyn Schumacher
RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
Rochester, Minn.
Just Between Friends of Rochester hosts Children’s Consignment Event

Latest News

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says
Albert Lea Natural Gas Outage
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
Rise in respiratory illnesses in Olmsted County
WMC
Action News 5 Investigators looked through more than 100 kidnapping reports. This is what