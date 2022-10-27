Delays on the public school bus routes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bus driver shortages have been sweeping across the nation. Rochester Public Schools (RPS) parents may first be noticing the bus driver shortages at arrival and departure times for buses.

“Worst case scenario we have routes run about 20 minutes late,” said Mike Pearce manager at First Student. “We don’t try and pick on the same route every day. I do my best to move it around, if I have some options there. But again, be assured I’m minimizing the amount of lateness. Be able to transport everyone, and not have to cancel routes.”

RPS contracts with First Student for busing students. First Student says they are still in need of hiring drivers.

“We still have a driver shortage, it’s industry wide,” said Mike Pearce.

First Student says their singing bonus of $3,000 is still around. The starting wage for drivers is $22.

“Please send anyone our way that you can. We always have jobs available. It’s a good part-time, flexible job,” said Mike Pearce.

