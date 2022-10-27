DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A box truck hit a phone line causing it to fall in Dodge Center Thursday afternoon.

It happened just behind Harold’s Club around 3 p.m.

There are no concerns for power outages and Xcel Energy crews responded to fix the line.

Box truck hits phone line in Dodge Center (KTTC)

According to Dodge Center Fire Department, the truck has delivered to Harold’s Club for years.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge Center Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.