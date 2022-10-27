Box truck hits phone line in Dodge Center

Box truck hits phone line in Dodge Center
Box truck hits phone line in Dodge Center(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A box truck hit a phone line causing it to fall in Dodge Center Thursday afternoon.

It happened just behind Harold’s Club around 3 p.m.

There are no concerns for power outages and Xcel Energy crews responded to fix the line.

According to Dodge Center Fire Department, the truck has delivered to Harold’s Club for years.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge Center Ambulance also responded to the scene.

