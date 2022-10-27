Block kids event this Saturday

Block Kids Event
Block Kids Event(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Southeast Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Block Kids Event is being held on October 29.

Block kids is a fun design and construction competition to encourage creativity for kids.

The event is at Rochester Community Technical College (RCTC).

Jessi Hanson joined Midwest Access to discuss the event and how it benefits kids.

Click here for details on how to get involved.

